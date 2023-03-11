Indian Metals & Alloys receives affirmation in credit ratings for bank faciltiies

-
Indian Metals & Alloys announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the long-term rating at [ICRA]AA- (pronounced ICRA Double A Minus) and the short-term rating at [ICRA]A1+ (pronounced ICRA A One plus) for the company's bank facilities.
The outlook on the long-term rating has also been reaffirmed at 'Stable'.
