Indian Metals & Alloys receives affirmation in credit ratings for bank faciltiies

Indian Metals & Alloys announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the long-term rating at [ICRA]AA- (pronounced ICRA Double A Minus) and the short-term rating at [ICRA]A1+ (pronounced ICRA A One plus) for the company's bank facilities.

The outlook on the long-term rating has also been reaffirmed at 'Stable'.

