JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Aster Pharmacies Group sets up JV in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Lumax Auto Technologies completes acquisition of majority stake in IAC India
Business Standard

Indian Metals & Alloys receives affirmation in credit ratings for bank faciltiies

Capital Market 

Indian Metals & Alloys announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the long-term rating at [ICRA]AA- (pronounced ICRA Double A Minus) and the short-term rating at [ICRA]A1+ (pronounced ICRA A One plus) for the company's bank facilities.

The outlook on the long-term rating has also been reaffirmed at 'Stable'.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 12:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU