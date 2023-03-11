Board of Authum Investment & Infrastructure approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 10 March 2023

The Board of Authum Investment & Infrastructure at its meeting held on 10 March 2023 has approved the following:

Resignation of Amit Dangi from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the Company with immediate effect i.e. 10 March 2023.

Appointment of Deepak Dhingra as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 10 March 2023.

