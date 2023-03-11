Board of Authum Investment & Infrastructure approves change in CFO

-
ALSO READ
Authum Investment & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 47.09% in the December 2022 quarter
Authum Investment & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 75.01% in the September 2022 quarter
Singer Saurabh Dhingra, aka Essdee, launches his new song "Breakup - Toote Toote Tare," under his own label Essdee Music India
Asian Energy Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Stove Kraft CEO Rajiv Mehta intents to resign
-
At meeting held on 10 March 2023The Board of Authum Investment & Infrastructure at its meeting held on 10 March 2023 has approved the following:
Resignation of Amit Dangi from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the Company with immediate effect i.e. 10 March 2023.
Appointment of Deepak Dhingra as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 10 March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU