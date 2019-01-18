MOIL Ltd down for fifth straight session

MOIL Ltd is quoting at Rs 164, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 0.12% in NIFTY and a 26.73% lost in the Nifty Metal index.
MOIL Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 164, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 10882.15. The Sensex is at 36305.72, down 0.19%.MOIL Ltd has lost around 8.46% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which MOIL Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2963.05, down 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35741 shares today, compared to the daily average of 83483 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 9.44 based on TTM earnings ending September 18.
