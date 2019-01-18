Sun Pharma slumps on buzz of fresh allegations by whistleblower

Industries fell 10.30% to Rs 383.15 at 11:09 IST on BSE after media report of a complaint by a whistleblower raised fresh concerns on the drugmaker's corporate governance.

Meanwhile, the was down 44.06 points, or 0.12% to 36,330.02.

On the BSE, 22.79 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.45 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 425.50 and a low of Rs 375.40 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 678.80 on 6 September 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 375.40 on 18 January 2019.

According to a media report, between 2014 and 2017, Aditya Medisales (AML) had over Rs 5,800 crore of transactions with Suraksha Realty, controlled by Sun Pharma's co-promoter, This is according to a new 172-page complaint (with documents) sent by the whistleblower on to the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of (Sebi).

The company has been battling corporate governance issues. In December 2018, the first complaint by whistleblower alleged that Dilip Shanghvi, his were part of financial irregularities with Doshi was allegedly a key figure in Ketan Parekh scam of 2001.

On a consolidated basis, Industries reported net loss of Rs 108.84 crore in Q2 September 2018 compared with net profit of Rs 1001.79 crore in Q2 September 2017. Net sales rose 3.89% to Rs 6846.48 crore in Q2 September 2018 over Q2 September 2017.

Industries is the world's fifth largest specialty company and India's top pharmaceutical company.

