Volumes jump at EID Parry (India) Ltd counter

EID Parry (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 5.34 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 38.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13739 shares
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Bharti Infratel Ltd, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 January 2019.
EID Parry (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 5.34 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 38.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13739 shares. The stock dropped 0.38% to Rs.221.25. Volumes stood at 3840 shares in the last session.
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 8495 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 21.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 390 shares. The stock dropped 0.59% to Rs.7,266.10. Volumes stood at 976 shares in the last session.
Cyient Ltd notched up volume of 67635 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10466 shares. The stock slipped 4.06% to Rs.602.10. Volumes stood at 17151 shares in the last session.
Bharti Infratel Ltd notched up volume of 3.97 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75669 shares. The stock slipped 0.02% to Rs.280.30. Volumes stood at 57686 shares in the last session.
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd recorded volume of 21.96 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.46 lakh shares. The stock lost 10.14% to Rs.383.85. Volumes stood at 6.5 lakh shares in the last session.
