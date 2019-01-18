Rallis India slides after weak Q3 outcome

Rallis India fell 4.19% to Rs 165.75 at 11:37 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit fell 44.83% to Rs 13.76 crore on 6.97% increase in net sales to Rs 417.35 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 17 January 2018.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 59.81 points, or 0.16% to 36,314.27.
On the BSE, 72,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 59,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 168.60 and a low of Rs 163 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 282 on 18 January 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 159.55 on 3 December 2018.
Rallis India, a TATA Enterprise is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, with its business presence in the farm essentials vertical. It is one of India's leading crop care companies.
