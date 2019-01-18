Rallis India slides after weak Q3 outcome

Rallis fell 4.19% to Rs 165.75 at 11:37 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit fell 44.83% to Rs 13.76 crore on 6.97% increase in net sales to Rs 417.35 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 17 January 2018.

Meanwhile, the was down 59.81 points, or 0.16% to 36,314.27.

On the BSE, 72,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 59,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 168.60 and a low of Rs 163 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 282 on 18 January 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 159.55 on 3 December 2018.

Rallis India, a TATA Enterprise is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, with its business presence in the farm essentials vertical. It is one of India's leading crop care companies.

