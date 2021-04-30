MOIL Ltd up for fifth session

MOIL Ltd is quoting at Rs 167.35, up 4.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.7% in last one year as compared to a 59.38% spurt in NIFTY and a 184.44% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

MOIL Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 167.35, up 4.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 14811.85. The Sensex is at 49391.32, down 0.75%. MOIL Ltd has risen around 11.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which MOIL Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 22.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4855.3, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.69 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)