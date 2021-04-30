Bajaj Finance Ltd sees sustained upmove

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 5495, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 164.23% in last one year as compared to a 59.38% spurt in NIFTY and a 63.12% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16047.05, down 1.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 83.56 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

