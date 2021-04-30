Reliance Industries Ltd up for fifth session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2030.6, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.83% in last one year as compared to a 59.38% spurt in NIFTY and a 44.35% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Reliance Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2030.6, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 14811.85. The Sensex is at 49391.32, down 0.75%. Reliance Industries Ltd has risen around 1.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18063.1, up 1.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 78.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2032.25, up 0.15% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 42.83% in last one year as compared to a 59.38% spurt in NIFTY and a 44.35% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 49.93 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)