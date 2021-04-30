Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd soars 6.54%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 110.85, up 6.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.81% in last one year as compared to a 59.38% jump in NIFTY and a 44.35% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 110.85, up 6.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 14811.85. The Sensex is at 49391.32, down 0.75%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has gained around 8.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18063.1, up 1.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 598.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 184.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 110.85, up 5.98% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up 44.81% in last one year as compared to a 59.38% jump in NIFTY and a 44.35% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 20.24 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

