Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will commence today, 18 July 2022, and it will conclude on 12 August 2022. There will be 18 sittings during the session spread over a period of 26 days.
During the session, the Centre is ready to announce 24 Bills, including the Cantonment Bill, 2022, Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022 and the Multi State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022. In addition to 24 Bills, a further eight Bills are already pending before both Houses.
On Saturday (16 July 2022), Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chaired an all-party meeting with the floor leaders of the various parties in the Lower House. According to the media reports, the leaders of the political parties assured the Speaker of their full cooperation to ensure smooth conduct of the House during the session.
Furthermore, the President and the Vice-President are also set to be elected during this Monsoon Session. The first day of the session will see MPs voting for the Presidential elections in the polling booths in Parliament, followed by counting of votes on 21st July.
