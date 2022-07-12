ED issues fresh summons to Congress President Sonia Gandhi for questioning on 21st July

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi to appear before the agency on 21 July 2022 in the National Herald case.

Gandhi had earlier written to the probe agency seeking postponement from an appearance on 23 June 2022 citing recovery from Covid-19.

Her son and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was quizzed for 54 hours in five days.

The Income Tax department, which had been investigating the National Herald case since 2016, had filed a charge sheet alleging financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and majority shareholders of Young Indian with each having a 38% stake in the company.

The Gandhis are being probed as the ED registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a Delhi trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax department probe against Young Indian, based on a private criminal complaint filed by Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

The National Herald matter came to the fore when former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy filed a case in the Delhi High Court accusing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of land grabbing and misappropriating funds worth thousands of crores of Rupees.

