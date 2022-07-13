Uddhav Thackeray declares Shiv Sena's support to NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has announced that his party will support NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu for the Presidential polls.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday (12 July) evening, Thackeray said that he has taken this decision after due deliberations with Party workers and elected representatives.

He said there can be no politics when it comes to Presidential polls, adding that the decision was taken to respect the wishes of tribal community leaders and his Party's elected members.

The Presidential election will be held on 18 July 2022 and counting of votes, if required, will be held on 21 July 2022, ahead of the end of President Ram Nath Kovind's term on 24 July 2022.

