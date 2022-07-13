Uddhav Thackeray declares Shiv Sena's support to NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has announced that his party will support NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu for the Presidential polls.
Addressing a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday (12 July) evening, Thackeray said that he has taken this decision after due deliberations with Party workers and elected representatives.
He said there can be no politics when it comes to Presidential polls, adding that the decision was taken to respect the wishes of tribal community leaders and his Party's elected members.
The Presidential election will be held on 18 July 2022 and counting of votes, if required, will be held on 21 July 2022, ahead of the end of President Ram Nath Kovind's term on 24 July 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU