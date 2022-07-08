Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot during speech

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe shot in the chest during a campaign on Friday (8 July 2022) morning.

Abe was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan.

Shinzo Abe was in Nara campaigning ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house and was giving a speech when people heard a gunshot.

Abe was shot in the chest and was taken to hospital. It was not immediately clear how serious Abe's injuries were or if he was still displaying vital signs.

Local police reportedly captured a man and are questioning him.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)