Monsoon To Hit Kerala With Slight Delay Says IMD

The monsoon will hit the Kerala on June 6, five days after its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.
This year, the statistical model forecast suggests that the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed. The southwest monsoon onset is likely to set over Kerala on 6th June with a model error of plus or minus 4 days, according to the IMD.
