CPI inflation rises marginally to 2.92% in April 2019

Core CPI eases to 4.55% in April 2019

The all- general CPI rose marginally to 2.92% in April 2019 (new base 2012=100), compared with 2.86% in February 2019. The corresponding provisional rate for rural area was 1.87% and urban area 4.23% in April 2019 as against 1.80% and 4.10% in February 2019. The core CPI inflation eased to 4.55% in April 2019 compared with 5.01% in February 2019.

The cumulative CPI inflation was lower at 3.41% in April-March FY2019 compared with 3.59% in April-March FY2018.

Among the CPI components, inflation of and beverages increased to 1.38% in April 2019 from 0.66% in February 2019. Within the items, the inflation moved up for vegetables to 2.87%, meat and fish 7.55%, pulses and products (-) 0.89%, sugar and confectionery (-) 4.05% and fruits (-) 4.89%. However, the inflation declined for prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc 2.71%, milk and products 0.42%, spices 0.80%, oils and fats 0.74%, non-alcoholic beverages 3.24% and cereals and products 1.17% in April 2019.

The inflation for housing eased to 4.76%, while that for miscellaneous items also fell to 5.10% in April 2019. Within the miscellaneous items, the inflation for transport and communication declined to 2.46%, household goods and services 5.05%, personal care and effects 3.10% and education 6.93%, while it also fell for health to 8.43% and recreation and amusement 5.56% in April 2019.

The inflation for clothing and footwear declined to 2.01%, while the CPI inflation of fuel and light increased to 2.56% in April 2019.

