Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Fingolimod Capsules, 0.5 mg

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.

S. FDA) for Fingolimod Capsules, 0.5 mg, the generic version of Gilenya1 Capsules, 0.5 mg, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending April 2020, the Gilenya Capsules, 0.5 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $2.1 billion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)