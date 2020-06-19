Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Fingolimod Capsules, 0.5 mg

JUST IN
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.

S. FDA) for Fingolimod Capsules, 0.5 mg, the generic version of Gilenya1 Capsules, 0.5 mg, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending April 2020, the Gilenya Capsules, 0.5 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $2.1 billion.

First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 09:16 IST

