More than 4.11 Crore adolescents administered with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in India

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.37 Cr (2,19,37,66,738) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022.

So far, more than 4.11 Cr (4,11,60,467) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 14:32 IST

