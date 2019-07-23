Government Envisages Raising Public Health Expenditure To 2.5% Of GDP By 2025

The National Health Policy, 2017 envisages raising public health expenditure to 2.5% of GDP by 2025 in a time bound manner. It also envisages increasing State sector health spending to more than 8% of their budget by 2020, noted a latest press release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Government is constantly increasing investment in health. As per National Health Accounts (NHA) Estimates, Government Health Expenditure as a percentage of GDP has increased from 1.13% in 2014-15 to 1.18% in 2015-16.

