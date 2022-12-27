Morepen Laboratories Ltd Slips 5.77%

Morepen Laboratories Ltd has added 27.6% over last one month compared to 2.2% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 2.54% drop in the SENSEX

Morepen Laboratories Ltd fell 5.77% today to trade at Rs 36.75. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is down 0.06% to quote at 23148.81. The index is down 2.2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd decreased 5.1% and Nectar Lifescience Ltd lost 3.73% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went down 8.23 % over last one year compared to the 5.73% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd has added 27.6% over last one month compared to 2.2% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 2.54% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.9 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12.23 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 60.45 on 05 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 23.65 on 28 Sep 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)