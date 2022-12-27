Adani Power Ltd Spikes 2.42%, S&P BSE Power index Rises 1.25%

Adani Power Ltd has lost 12.81% over last one month compared to 5.85% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 2.42% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Power Ltd rose 2.42% today to trade at Rs 282. The S&P BSE Power index is up 1.25% to quote at 4324.61. The index is down 5.85 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Transmission Ltd increased 2.09% and JSW Energy Ltd added 1.87% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 23.98 % over last one year compared to the 5.86% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Power Ltd has lost 12.81% over last one month compared to 5.85% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 2.42% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 65717 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.6 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 432.8 on 22 Aug 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 97.3 on 27 Dec 2021.

