Motherson Group joins UN Global Compact to strengthen its commitment to sustainability

Motherson Group has announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UN Global Compact), a strategic initiative that supports global companies with the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices.

This announcement further builds on Motherson's commitment to its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program to build Motherson for the long term; to be a company that the employees, customers, communities, and investors are proud to be part of.

