Vakrangee receives Green Consumer certification

Vakrangee is now a Certified Green consumer through Tata Power for availing 100% Green energy w.e.f 1 July 2021.

The company has received its first 'Green Bill' for consumption of 100 percent 'Green Power', thereby committed towards the cause of sustainability and is keen to reduce its carbon footprint.

Vakrangee has always been a Responsible and Socially Conscious Company. The Company's Business strategy has been mapped with the sustainability initiatives along with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals

