Vakrangee receives Green Consumer certification

-
ALSO READ
TCS plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2030
ABB Power sets target to achieve carbon-neutrality in own operation by 2030
Novelis announces its sustainability commitments mandate
Wipro commits to achieving Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2040
Investments In Upstream Sector To Continue In India
-
Vakrangee is now a Certified Green consumer through Tata Power for availing 100% Green energy w.e.f 1 July 2021.
The company has received its first 'Green Bill' for consumption of 100 percent 'Green Power', thereby committed towards the cause of sustainability and is keen to reduce its carbon footprint.
Vakrangee has always been a Responsible and Socially Conscious Company. The Company's Business strategy has been mapped with the sustainability initiatives along with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU