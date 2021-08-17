Canara Bank launches QIP issue

With floor price of Rs 155.58 per equity shareCanara Bank has launched a QIP issue today, i.e. on 17 August 2021. The approved floor price is Rs 155.58 per equity share for the QIP.
The Board of Canara Bank at its meeting held on 28 May 2021 had approved the QIP issue amounting up to Rs 2500 crore.
The Capital Planning Process Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank will meet on 23 August 2021 to consider issue price for the equity shares and the number of shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the QIP.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU