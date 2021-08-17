Canara Bank launches QIP issue

With floor price of Rs 155.58 per equity share

Canara Bank has launched a QIP issue today, i.e. on 17 August 2021. The approved floor price is Rs 155.58 per equity share for the QIP.

The Board of Canara Bank at its meeting held on 28 May 2021 had approved the QIP issue amounting up to Rs 2500 crore.

The Capital Planning Process Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank will meet on 23 August 2021 to consider issue price for the equity shares and the number of shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the QIP.

