Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd gains for third straight session

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 149.6, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.44% in last one year as compared to a 8.42% jump in NIFTY and a 11.16% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 149.6, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 13062.45. The Sensex is at 44506.1, up 0.81%. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has gained around 40.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 15.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8891.6, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 185.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 151.2, up 2.3% on the day. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is up 12.44% in last one year as compared to a 8.42% jump in NIFTY and a 11.16% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 78.23 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

