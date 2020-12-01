Federal Bank Ltd soars 3.18%, gains for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 64.8, up 3.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.73% in last one year as compared to a 8.37% gain in NIFTY and a 6.85% gain in the Nifty Bank.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 19.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29609.05, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 380.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 435.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.63 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

