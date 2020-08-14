Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd soars 0.41%, rises for fifth straight session

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 121.2, up 0.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.61% in last one year as compared to a 2.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.64% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 121.2, up 0.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 11339.25. The Sensex is at 38432.1, up 0.32%. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has risen around 28.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7879.75, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 109.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 177.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 121.5, up 0.41% on the day. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is up 23.61% in last one year as compared to a 2.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.64% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 63.55 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

