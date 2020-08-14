Redington India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 August 2020.

Redington India Ltd soared 16.37% to Rs 109.5 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34619 shares in the past one month.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd surged 15.61% to Rs 828.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2915 shares in the past one month.

eClerx Services Ltd spiked 15.30% to Rs 715.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12273 shares in the past one month.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd jumped 12.31% to Rs 72.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd gained 11.77% to Rs 245. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40684 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3231 shares in the past one month.

