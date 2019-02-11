JUST IN
Atishay Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Motherson Sumi Systems standalone net profit declines 18.89% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 4.33% to Rs 1683.45 crore

Net profit of Motherson Sumi Systems declined 18.89% to Rs 141.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 174.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.33% to Rs 1683.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1759.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1683.451759.60 -4 OPM %15.2916.40 -PBDT291.56315.41 -8 PBT236.05261.73 -10 NP141.61174.59 -19

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 14:47 IST

