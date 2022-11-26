Ami Organics signs multi-year supply agreement with Fermion

Ami Organics has signed a definitive multi-year, multi-tonne agreement with Fermion, a fully owned subsidiary of Orion Corporation, Finland, for supply of an intermediate for their patented product.

Based on the supply projection shared by Fermion, the total minimum contract value is expected to be multi-million Euro, spread across a 10-year horizon.

The product is expected to start contributing meaningfully to the revenue from FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)