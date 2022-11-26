Ami Organics signs multi-year supply agreement with Fermion

-
ALSO READ
Stroke unit at Artemis Hospital develops peripheral network in Haryana to curb stroke related mortality
Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) pushes for Climate Resilient Practices through Afforestation Drive
Gateway acquires land at Dhanakya for construction of Inland Container Depot
Artemis Lite, 40+ bed multi-specialty hospital opens at New Friends Colony, New Delhi
Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 11.48% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Based on the supply projection shared by Fermion, the total minimum contract value is expected to be multi-million Euro, spread across a 10-year horizon.
The product is expected to start contributing meaningfully to the revenue from FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU