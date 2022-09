TCS launches automotive-specific Mobility Cloud Suite

Tata Consultancy Services announced the launch of TCS Mobility Cloud Suite, a rich toolbox of cloud-enabled software to help automotive manufacturers and suppliers adapt to the rapid changes in their industry and accelerate the expansion of their ecosystems.

TCS Mobility Cloud Suite includes ready-to-deploy, automotive-specific and industry- and cloud-agnostic solutions, digital frameworks, custom solutions, accelerators, and use cases.

These curated offerings help automakers and their solution providers embrace digital technologies and new business models across the entire mobility value chainfrom product design and manufacturing to sales and warranty, as well as new ecosystem partnerships.

