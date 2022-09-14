Balaji Amines commissions Phase 1 of greenfield project

Balaji Amines announced commissioning of a greenfield project along with construction of 2 new plants.

The Phase 1 of 90-acre Greenfield Project (Unit IV) has been completed and the DMC/PC and PG Plant will be ready to commence commercial production by the end of September 2022. This is estimated to result in annual production capacity of 15,000 tons of Di-methyl Carbonate (DMC)/Propylene Carbonate (PC) and 15,000 tons Propylene Glycol (PG).

The company has also started construction in Phase 2 of Greenfield Project (Unit IV) for below 2 plants.

The Environmental Clearance for the same has been received well in advance. The company expects to start operations at these state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities around the closure of this current financial year.

