Business Standard

Motilal Oswal Financial Services fixes record date for interim dividend

Capital Market 

Record date is 04 February 2023

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has fixed 04 February 2023 as record date for the purpose of payment of an Interim Dividend and the said Interim Dividend will be paid to the equity shareholder, whose names appear in the Register of Members/ Beneficial Owners of the Company as on 04 February 2023.

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 09:39 IST

