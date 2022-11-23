JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Beat

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Precision Wires India fixes record date for bonus issue of 1:2

Capital Market 

Record date is 22 December 2022

Precision Wires India has fixed 22 December 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus equity shares in ratio of 1 (One) new fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 1/- each for every 2 (Two) fully paid up existing equity share of Rs. 1/- each held.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 12:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU