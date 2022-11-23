Precision Wires India fixes record date for bonus issue of 1:2

-
-
Record date is 22 December 2022Precision Wires India has fixed 22 December 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus equity shares in ratio of 1 (One) new fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 1/- each for every 2 (Two) fully paid up existing equity share of Rs. 1/- each held.
