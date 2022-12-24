G M Polyplast fixes record date for bonus shares

-
Record date is 04 January 2023G M Polyplast has fixed 04 January 2023 as record date for issuance of fully paid-up Bonus Shares in the ratio of 6:1 (i.e. issue of 6(Six) equity share for every existing 1(One) equity shares held of Rs 10/- as on the above mentioned record date).
