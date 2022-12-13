Sheela Foam fixes record date for bonus issue

Record date is 22 December 2022

Sheela Foam has fixed 22 December 2022 as record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of Bonus shares in the ratio of 1 (One) equity share of Rs. 5/- each for every 1 (One) equity share of Rs.5/- each held by the Members.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)