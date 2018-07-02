Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vakrangee Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 July 2018.

Vakrangee Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 July 2018.

surged 6.37% to Rs 825 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11858 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13876 shares in the past one month.

spiked 4.94% to Rs 70.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 78696 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

soared 3.60% to Rs 199.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

added 2.62% to Rs 1520.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 53503 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92129 shares in the past one month.

advanced 2.59% to Rs 100.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36108 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57795 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)