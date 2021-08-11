Mphasis intimate of change in control

Continues to be part of Blackstone Group

Mphasis announced that as a result of the completion of the sale and purchase of shares pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement executed on 26 April 2021, for sale and purchase of shares in the Company from Marble II (Outgoing Promoter) by BCP Topco IX (Acquirer), the Company has been intimated today that the Acquirer had acquired 104,799,577 Equity Shares, representing 55.97%, of the paid up Share Capital as at the date, from the Outgoing Promoter (Change of Control).

Consequent to the Change of Control, the Acquirer is the new Promoter of the Company and the Outgoing Promoter have ceased to hold any shares in the Company. In addition, further to the completion of acquisition of shares by the Acquirer under the open offer (Open Offer) to the Public Shareholders, as per the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, the Acquirer had already acquired 65 Equity Shares, from a public shareholder, under the Open Offer.

The shareholding of the Acquirer post the acquisition and Open Offer is 104,799,642 equity shares representing 55.97% of the paid-up Share Capital of the Company as at the date. The Company continues to be part of Blackstone Group under another fund of Blackstone.

