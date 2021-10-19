Mphasis Ltd up for fifth session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 3595.7, up 7.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 173.5% in last one year as compared to a 56.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 72.52% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Mphasis Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3595.7, up 7.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 18569.6. The Sensex is at 62149.48, up 0.62%. Mphasis Ltd has risen around 15.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36306.35, up 3.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3610.45, up 7.5% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 51.61 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

