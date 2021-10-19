MPS spurts as board to mull buyback on 27th Oct

MPS jumped 6.83% to Rs 730.60 after the company said its board will consider share buyback on 27 October 2021.

On 27 October 2021, the MPS board will also consider un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2021.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of MPS rose 54.47% to Rs 21.41 crore on 43.27% rise in net sales to Rs 117.15 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

MPS is a global provider of platforms, and content, and learning solutions for the digital world. It was established as an Indian subsidiary of Macmillan (Holdings) in 1970. MPS is now a global partner to the world's leading enterprises, learning companies, publishers, libraries, and content aggregators.

