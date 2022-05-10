MRF Q4 PAT declines 47% YoY to Rs 168 cr

On a consolidated basis, the tyre maker's net profit fell 47% to Rs 168.53 crore despite of a 10% rise in net sales to Rs 5,304.8 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax declined 49% year on year to Rs 228.04 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022. Profitability was dented after total expenses rose 16.2% year on year to Rs 5,142.79 crore with cost of raw materials consumed rising nearly 13% year on year to Rs 3,293.14 crore during the period under review.

On full year basis, the tyre maker reported 45% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 681.67 crore in financial year ended 2022 over financial year ended 2021. Net sales rose 19.5% to Rs 19,316 crore in FY22 over FY21.

The board has declared a final dividend of Rs 144 per equity share for the financial year ending 31 March 2022.

MRF is engaged in the manufacture of rubber products such as tyre, tubes, flaps, tread rubber and/or trading in rubber and rubber chemicals.

Shares of MRF were trading 1.07% higher at Rs 69,318.05 on BSE in mid afternoon trade.

