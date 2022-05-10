Privi Speciality Chem tanks 37% in seven days

-
Privi Speciality Chemicals dropped 12.84% to Rs 1239.50, extending losses for the seventh trading session.Shares of Privi Speciality Chemicals have tumbled 37.22% in seven sessions.
In the past one year, the stock has surged 16.22% while the benchmark Sensex has added 10.40% during the same period.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 9.79. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 1738.84, 1873.51 and 1941.96, respectively.
Privi Speciality Chemicals (formerly known as Fairchem Speciality) is India's leading manufacturer, supplier and exporter of aroma and fragrance chemicals.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals declined 50.03% to Rs 29.91 crore on 6.72% rise in net sales to Rs 376.85 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.
