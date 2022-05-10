Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 353.1, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.61% in last one year as compared to a 9.98% rally in NIFTY and a 42.68% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 353.1, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 16333.45. The Sensex is at 54647.08, up 0.32%.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost around 9.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27570.25, down 2.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.97 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

