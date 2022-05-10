Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 130.4 points or 3.26% at 3873.97 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 6.46%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 6.29%),Adani Power Ltd (down 4.99%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 4.54%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 2.91%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Torrent Power Ltd (down 2.02%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.6%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.5%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.43%).

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (up 3.07%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 1.92%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.29%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 173.64 or 0.32% at 54644.31.

The Nifty 50 index was up 21.45 points or 0.13% at 16323.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 249.55 points or 0.94% at 26391.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 96.49 points or 1.2% at 7951.4.

On BSE,1326 shares were trading in green, 1925 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

