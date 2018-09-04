JUST IN
MRO-TEK Realty signs EMS contact with Sirena Technologies

Capital Market 

To manufacture Amazon "Alexa" powered Smart products

MRO-TEK Realty has signed an Electronic Manufacturing Service (EMS) contract with Bangalore based Sirena Technologies a Company engaged R&D and product design of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence based Smart Products. The contract signed is for a period of 3 years and MRO-TEK will manufacture Amazon Alexa powered Smart products designed and developed by Sirena.

The contract has an estimated value of Rs. 20 crore per annum and includes complete manufacture of the Alexa powered Smart product for home use. MRO-TEK plans significant addition to Plant/Machinery to scale up its EMS Business at its factory at Electronics City, Bangalore

