MRO-TEK Realty signs EMS contact with Sirena Technologies

To manufacture "Alexa" powered products

MRO-TEK Realty has signed an (EMS) contract with based a Company engaged R&D and product design of Robotics and based Products. The contract signed is for a period of 3 years and MRO-TEK will manufacture Alexa powered products designed and developed by Sirena.

The contract has an estimated value of Rs. 20 crore per annum and includes complete manufacture of the Alexa powered Smart product for home use. MRO-TEK plans significant addition to Plant/Machinery to scale up its EMS Business at its factory at Electronics City, Bangalore

