Board of LT Foods approved equity infusion by Rabobank's India Agri Business Fund II into Nature Bio Foods

At meeting held on 31 August 2018LT Foods announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 31 August 2018 approved the infusion of equity capital by Rabobank's India Agri Business Fund II into Nature Bio Foods (NBFL), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. This facilitates investment of up to Rs.140 crore in the global organic foods business in one or multiple stages, subject to concerned parties meeting predefined conditions in the joint agreement.
