Reliance Infrastructure - Astaldi bag Rs 7000 cr Versova- Bandra Sea Link Project

Reliance Infrastructure - Astaldi S.p. A (Italy) consortium signed an agreement with Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on 04 September 2018 for construction of prestigious Versova-Bandra Sea Link Project in Mumbai.
Reliance Infrastructure - Astaldi had earlier bagged the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Rs. 7,000 crore project on a competitive bid basis.
The consortium had emerged the most competitive bidder with their bid of Rs. 6,993.99 crore. The other bidders in fray were L&T-Samsung and Hyundai Development Company-ITD.
The tender for the construction of second sea link in Mumbai on EPC-basis was floated by MSRDC. With a length of 17.17 km, Versova-Bandra Sea Link is three times the length of the existing Bandra-Worli Sea Link, which is 5.6 km.
