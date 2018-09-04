Reliance Infrastructure - Astaldi bag Rs 7000 cr Versova- Bandra Sea Link Project

- Astaldi S.p. A (Italy) consortium signed an agreement with State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on 04 September 2018 for construction of prestigious Versova- Sea Link Project in

- Astaldi had earlier bagged the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Rs. 7,000 crore project on a competitive bid basis.

The consortium had emerged the most competitive bidder with their bid of Rs. 6,993.99 crore. The other bidders in fray were L&T- and Hyundai Development Company-ITD.

The tender for the construction of second sea link in on EPC-basis was floated by MSRDC. With a length of 17.17 km, Versova- Sea Link is three times the length of the existing Bandra- Sea Link, which is 5.6 km.

