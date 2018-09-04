Jagran Prakashan hikes stake in MMI Online

JUST IN
Jagran Prakashan has made an additional investment in the Equity shares of MMI Online (MMI) by way of acquiring 18,28,300 Equity shares, constituting 37.41% of MMI's equity through transfer of Equity Shares from Sukirti Gupta.

MMI is a company engaged in business of managing, supervising, promoting and marketing web business/properties/assets.

Subsequent to the acquisition of said equity shares, MMI becomes an Associate Company of the Jagran Prakashan and the company's shareholding in MMI post acquisition will increase to 44.92%.

First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 17:39 IST

