Wipro wins 2018 Nutanix Outstanding Innovation Partner Award

Wipro announced that it has won the 2018 Nutanix Outstanding Innovation Partner Award. Wipro received the award during the Nutanix .
NEXT Conference in New Orleans.
Nutanix is a leader in enterprise cloud computing, headquartered in San Jose, California, whose solutions combine web-scale engineering with consumer-grade design to power any workload in multi-cloud environments.
The award is in recognition of the outstanding efforts and collaboration Wipro has had with Nutanix over the past year. It acknowledges Wipro's innovation in adopting Nutanix technologies to differentiate itself.
