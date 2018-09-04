Wipro wins 2018 Nutanix Outstanding Innovation Partner Award

announced that it has won the 2018 Outstanding Innovation Partner Award. received the award during the .

NEXT Conference in

is a leader in enterprise cloud computing, headquartered in San Jose, California, whose solutions combine with consumer-grade design to power any workload in multi-cloud environments.

The award is in recognition of the outstanding efforts and collaboration has had with Nutanix over the past year. It acknowledges Wipro's innovation in adopting to differentiate itself.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)