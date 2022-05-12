MRPL spurts after robust Q4 outcome

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (MRPL) jumped 4.47% to Rs 71.25 after the company posted a net profit of Rs 3,008 crore in Q4 FY22, steeply higher than net profit of Rs 268 crore in Q4 FY21.Net sales rose 35.76% year-on-year to Rs 28,228 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. The company reported pre-tax profit of Rs 2,323 crore in Q4 FY22, up 442.76% as against pre-tax profit of Rs 428 crore in Q4 FY21. EBITDA jumped 215.47% to Rs 2,937 crore in Q4 FY22 as against EBITDA of Rs 931 crore in Q4 FY21.
Refinery net throughput increased 8.68% to 4.38 MMT in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Capacity utilization achieved for fourth quarter (Q4 FY22) was 116.96% as against 107.50% in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year (Q4 FY'21).
MTPL reported a net profit of Rs 2,955 crore in FY22, compared with net loss of Rs 761 crore in FY21. Revenue from operations rose 69.43% to Rs 86,064 in FY22 over FY21.
The firm achieved highest ever production in a year for Polypropylene (460 TMT against nameplate capacity of 440 TMT), LPG (production of 1049 TMT) and MS (1727 TMT).
The company said that retail expansion plan is put in place for the next 5 years and as on date 35 retail outlets have been commissioned.
MRPL achieved highest ever Motor Sprit production (MS) and highest ever High Speed Diesel (HSD) dispatch for a month during March 2022.
MRPL, a subsidiary of ONGC, is Category 1 Miniratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. The refinery has a flexibility to process crudes of various API, delivering a variety of quality products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU